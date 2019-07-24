Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Vehicle Entrapment Sends One To The Hospital

By Jul 23, 2019, 21:55 pm

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A Raleigh County accident leaves one person injured.

Dispatchers tell Newswatch, the accident happened just off 1-64 Eastbound at the Airport Road exit.

The call came in at 7:17 P.M., after a car rolled over leaving the driver trapped inside.

Several responding agencies assisted on the scene including Raleigh County Sheriff Office, Jan Care, Beaver Volunteer Fire Department, and HealthNet.

The severity of the injuries the driver sustained is unknown. Airport Road was shut down for some time but it is now reopened.

 

Terell Bailey

