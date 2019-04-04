Vehicle Catches On Fire At Local Convenience Store

PINEY VIEW, WV (WOAY) – A vehicle fire causes a local convenience store to be evacuated.

At around 1 pm, emergency officials were called to a gas station on Stanaford Road in Piney View of Raleigh County. A truck had to pull off because of mechanical issues, and then it caught on fire. The convenience store had to be evacuated because of how close it was to gas pumps and propane tanks.

No injuries were reported, and the convenience store was not damaged. The truck was a total loss.

Mount Hope and Bradley Fire Departments responded to the scene.