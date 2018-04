HILLTOP, WV (WOAY) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a vehicle accident off of Prudence Road in the Hilltop area.

Dispatchers say the call came in at around 11:30 pm of a vehicle rollover with possible entrapment.

It is unknown at this time what caused the accident or extent of any injuries.

Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, Mount Hope Fire and Oak Hill Fire Departments are on scene.

Stay with WOAY News for further updates on this developing story.

