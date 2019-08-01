Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Education Vaping ban begins at West Virginia University
EducationNewsWatchState NewsTop Stories

Vaping ban begins at West Virginia University

Tyler BarkerBy Aug 01, 2019, 11:43 am

30
0

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — A ban on electronic cigarettes and vaping products has started at West Virginia University.

The WVU Board of Governors in February approved the ban that took effect Thursday. The policy applies to WVU properties in Morgantown, Beckley and Keyser.

The only exception will be in designated smoking areas at large athletic events.

Students found in violation of the policy are subject to conduct proceedings and sanctions. Faculty and staff members would also face disciplinary actions, while visitors in violation will be asked to leave campus.

The university passed a smoking ban earlier this decade.

Previous PostReport: WV governor's companies owe $2M Virginia tax debt
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X