Van hits pedestrians in Toronto, driver in custody: Police

Tyler BarkerBy Apr 23, 2018, 15:02 pm

A white van hit pedestrians in Toronto, Canada, today, injuring a possible eight to 10 people, police said.

The driver is in custody, police told ABC News. The extent of the injuries was not immediately clear, police said.

Witness Phil Zullo told CTV News he saw “shoes and hats flown everywhere.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that while he’s “just learning about the situation in Toronto, our hearts go out to any affected. We’re going to obviously have more to learn and more to say in the coming hours.”

Toronto’s Mayor John Tory his “thoughts are with those affected by this incident.”

An eyewitness told CTV News that the vehicle drove up on the sidewalk, hitting people one by one, including someone with a stroller.

“[The driver] just destroyed so many people’s lives,” witness Alex Shaker said. “Every single thing that got in [the driver’s] way.”

Police said they do not know what led to the collision.

Multiple police vehicles could be seen where the incident occurred. Images from the scene show multiple people on the ground.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

