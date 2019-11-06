VAMC Creative Arts Festival for Veterans

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley VA Medical Center held it’s Creative Arts Festival for Veterans on Nov. 6. Nationwide, Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) medical facilities use the creative arts as one form of rehabilitative treatment to help Veterans recover from and cope with physical and emotional disabilities. The competition was open to Veterans who are enrolled at a VA Medical Center or Outpatient Clinic. Veterans submitted entry in creative writing, dance, drama or music categories.

“Well I think it brings awareness and Veterans’ talent and ability, but it also brings a body of Veterans together. This is for social, emotional and cognitive benefits and well being. Art is a form of therapy as well,” said Recreation Therapist, Jane Helsing.

Top winners from each category will be eligible to submit their artwork for the National Competition through Beckley VAMC’s Recreation Therapy Program.