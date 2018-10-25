Valley Staying Positive Ahead of Final Game

Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Smithers, WV (WOAY) – Valley football will hold its regular season finale Friday night against Van, in what will be possibly their final football game due to the Fayette County consolidation.

Despite the uncertainty of the situation, the Greyhounds are keeping a positive attitude heading into Week 10, helped by last Friday’s win over Gilmer County. The senior class in particular is determined to keep that momentum going on Friday, having seen many highs and lows during their time with the Greyhounds, including their new football field that was installed in 2016.

Hear from senior wide receiver Adam Falbo, senior offensive lineman/defensive lineman Tristan Kniceley, and Valley head coach Warrick Smith.

