Valley College’s Day of Caring Happening Aug. 17

BECKELY, W.Va (WOAY) – Valley College in Beckley will be hosting a Day of Caring on Saturday. This is a chance for kids in the community ages 4-17 to come by and receive free backpacks, shoes, food, toiletries and other back-to-school items.

A parent or guardian is not allowed to pick up the items on their own. The child or children must be present. Valley College decided to do this after they found out Beckley’s Day of Hope wasn’t happening this year.

“We didn’t know they weren’t going to have a Day of Hope. We usually send volunteers. Some of our med students usually do blood pressures, and then when we heard they weren’t having it, we just wondered, you know, there’s probably people that have need out there that maybe we could help out a little,” Vice President Beth Gardner said.

The event will take place Saturday, August 17th from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Valley College campus in the Town Center off of Robert C. Byrd Dr.