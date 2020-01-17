Valley College closed on Friday due to magnitude of illnesses

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Valley College announced Thursday they would be closed Friday due to a high volume of illness.

Vice President Beth Gardner says she has noticed lots of sick students and faculty and although it seems to be mainly the flu, they have had cases of strep and even pneumonia.

She says this is one of the worst seasons she has ever seen.

“I’m just seeing a lot of sickness and I’m hoping that by giving them Friday, Saturday, Sunday to get better then come Monday, we’ll be healthy again hopefully,” Gardner said.

Gardner also said the school is actively disinfecting and encouraging everyone to practice clean and healthy habits.