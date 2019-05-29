Valley College Announces Program Changes This Fall

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – Valley College has announced it will be ending its Certified Nursing Assistant training program at the Princeton location this fall.

Valley College released the following information: “As the majority of demand for training programs in the Princeton, West Virginia area is for Valley College Online programs, Valley College has decided to discontinue enrollments and teach out its ground campus-based Medical Clinical Assistant (MCA) program, effective April 8, 2019. The college will also discontinue its Certified Nursing Assistant training at this location. The Princeton MCA program will continue until November 1, 2019, after which Valley College will close* the Princeton, WV ground campus. Princeton area residents who are interested in the ground Medical Clinical Assistant program may choose to consider enrolling in classes at our Beckley, West Virginia campus.

Most of our Princeton area students choose to attend our Valley College Online division, administered from our Martinsburg, West Virginia location”.

The campus will remain open for recruiting students for online course.