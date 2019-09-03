Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch VA employee pleads guilty to leaking Ojeda’s medical records
NewsWatchPolitical NewsState NewsTop Stories

VA employee pleads guilty to leaking Ojeda’s medical records

Tyler BarkerBy Sep 03, 2019, 18:36 pm

30
0

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A Department of Veterans Affairs employee has pleaded guilty to leaking the medical records of Richard Ojeda as the former Army major was running for Congress.

Federal prosecutors announced Tuesday that Jeffrey Miller has acknowledged accessing the medical records of six veterans when he was working for the VAs benefits administration.

Authorities say the 39yearold Miller took a picture of Ojedas records then sent the image to an unnamed acquaintance.

Ojeda says the records were distributed among highranking Republicans to derail his campaign for West Virginias 3rd Congressional District in 2018. He sued the VA for documents related to the agencys investigation of Miller.

Ojeda lost to current Rep. Carol Miller. Her spokeswoman says the congresswoman isnt related to Jeffrey Miller and that she has never seen the medical records.

Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X