Utility: Most WV customers should have power back Monday

By Oct 22, 2018, 19:35 pm

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — Appalachian Power says a recent wind storm in West Virginia took down 17 transmission lines and 15 distribution stations.

The utility says in a news release that about 4,100 customers remained without power on Monday, two days after the storm hit. Most of the outages are in Kanawha and Raleigh counties.

About 65,000 Appalachian Power customers in West Virginia and southeastern Virginia lost service after Saturday night’s storm that brought wind gusts as high as 56 mph (90 kph).

The company says most customers should have power restored by Monday evening while some outages could extend into Tuesday.

Terell Bailey

X