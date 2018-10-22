Search
Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch National News Utah truck driver is jailed without bond after crash kills 6
National NewsNewsWatch

Utah truck driver is jailed without bond after crash kills 6

Daniella HankeyBy Oct 22, 2018, 04:44 am

5
0

(AP)- A man suspected of driving under the influence remained jailed without bond Sunday in Utah after a crash killed six men in a pickup truck, authorities said.

Jamie Don McKenzie, 41, was being held at Wasatch County Jail for investigation of six counts of vehicular homicide and two counts of driving under the influence causing serious injury as well as allegations involving open containers, reckless driving and speeding, authorities said.

It was unclear Sunday if McKenzie has a lawyer yet.

The Utah Highway Patrol said investigating officers found prescription pills and open containers of alcohol inside the dump truck after Friday’s crash on a state highway near Heber, about 15 miles (25 kilometers) south of Park City.

Only one of six victims in the pickup truck has been identified, according to authorities who said the medical examiner’s office was working to identify the other five bodies — possibly through DNA — and then notify relatives.

All six men died at the scene, authorities said. Three were ejected and the others were trapped inside the pickup when it was crushed by the dump truck.

“In my 13-year career, this is probably the worst crash I’ve ever seen,” Highway Patrol Sgt. Lawrence Hopper said.

The dump truck was taking dirt to a Park City company. It reportedly veered at freeway speed into the median on State Route 40 near Jordanelle Reservoir then vaulted over the median, landing on the other side before colliding with the pickup truck.

Before the crash, troopers received multiple calls about the dump truck swerving and cutting off other vehicles.
Jail records show McKenzie refused to submit to a blood alcohol test so Highway Patrol officials got a search warrant to draw his blood.

A probable cause statement shows McKenzie said knew he had been in a crash, but didn’t remember any details.

He also denied drinking that day although officers could smell alcohol on his breath, according to court documents.

Previous PostBoy with autism who improved socially by running plans to finish marathon with mom
Daniella Hankey

Good Morning West Virginia! Daniella Hankey is the Morning and Noon newscast Anchor. Daniella joined Newswatch as a Multi-Media journalist and quickly moved her way up to an Anchor. Before landing in the beautiful Mountain State, Daniella called her home Orlando, Florida. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to further her career. During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. When Daniella is not working, you can find her exploring West Virginia especially the Greenbrier and engaging with community members. As a morning anchor, Daniella loves putting a smile on viewers faces in the morning and informing them of community events. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at dhankey@woay.com. You can also follow Daniella on Facebook at DaniellaHankeyTV.

Advertisement

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Got News?

News Archives

Community Calendar

october

03oct6:00 PMWWHS Homecoming Parade

05oct6:30 PM10:30 PMFright Nights

06octAll Day07Pumpkin Harvest Festival

06oct8:00 AM1:00 PMLewisburg Farmers Market fall and harvest season

november

03nov9:00 PMCOMMUNITY VETERAN’S BREAKFAST & STAND DOWN COMMITTEE

X