USDA Recalls 135,000 lbs. of Banquet Salisbury Steak Products For Possible Bones

WASHINGTON (WHAM) – The food company that produces Banquet dinners is issuing a recall for more than 135,000 lbs. of Salisbury steak products.

Conagra Brands, Inc. said Wednesday that the products could be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically bone.

Approximately 135,159 pounds are affected by the recall. The family-style, heat treated, not shelf stable Salisbury steak and brown gravy products were produced on March 10, 2018.

The packages are 27-oz. cartons with 6 pieces of “Banquet FAMILY SIZE 6 SALISBURY STEAKS & BROWN GRAVY MADE WITH CHICKEN, PORK AND BEEF – GRILL MARKS ADDED.” Affected products will feature lot code 5006 8069 10 05 and a ‘BEST BY’ date of SEP 01 2019 printed on the package.

The products subject to recall bear the USDA mark of inspection with establishment number “P-115” located on the side panel of the consumer package. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

Anyone who bought these dinners should throw them away or return them to the place where they were purchased.

Questions can be directed to Conagra Brands Consumer Affairs at (800) 289-6014. More information can be found here.

Comments

Share this: Tweet





Print

Email

