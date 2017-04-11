USA Today: United Airlines now says flight that sparked uproar was not overbooked; CEO apologizes

Advertisement



CHICAGO (USA TOADY.COM) — The United Airlines flight that drew worldwide attention after a passenger was dragged from his seat and off the plane was not overbooked, the airline said Tuesday.

United spokesman Jonathan Guerin said all 70 seats on the flight were filled, but the plane was not overbooked as the airline previously reported. Instead, United and regional affiliate Republic Airlines, which operated Flight 3411, decided to remove four passengers from the flight to accommodate crewmembers needed in Louisville the next day for a “downline connection.”

The CEO of United Airlines has issued a stronger apology about a passenger who was dragged off a United Express flight, calling the confrontation “truly horrific.” Oscar Munoz said in a note to employees Tuesday that he continues to be disturbed by the events Sunday night in Chicago. He said, “No one should ever be mistreated this way.”

