US whitewater rafting championships set for West Virginia

Tyler BarkerBy Jul 02, 2018, 09:25 am

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (AP) — An organizer says the U.S. Rafting Association’s national whitewater championships will be held this fall on the New and Gauley rivers in West Virginia.

Event director Mike Cassidy tells news outlets the five-day championships will start Sept. 4. Winners from each category will represent the United States in the 2019 world championships in Australia.

Teams of six participants will compete in eight categories. Registration is $50 per team member.

Cassidy says he hopes the event helps expands tourism in West Virginia.

West Virginia also hosted the 2001 World Rafting Championships with more than 150 participants representing 12 countries.

