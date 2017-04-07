US employers add just 98K jobs, as rate falls to 4.5 pct.

    •
    Scott Pickey Apr 07, 2017, 11:05 am

    WASHINGTON (AP) – U.S. employers added just 98,000 jobs last month, the fewest in a year, though the unemployment rate fell to an almost seven-year low of 4.5 percent.

    The Labor Department says the unemployment rate fell because nearly a half-million more Americans found jobs. The number of people working and the new job count are done by separate surveys.

    Economists had expected a fall-off in hiring after job gains in January and February had averaged a robust 237,000. Those increases had been fueled partly by s the city

