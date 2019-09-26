US Dept. of Labor awards additional $1 million to West Virginia for continuing employment and training services for laid off coal miners

CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice announced today that the U.S. Department of Labor has awarded West Virginia $1.056 million in National Dislocated Worker Grant funds to assist continuing employment and training services for workers impacted by coal industry layoffs.

“We are thankful that the Department of Labor is making these grant funds available so that we can get our hard-working West Virginians trained and back to work,” Gov. Justice said.

WorkForce West Virginia will administer the grant. This latest award from the DOL brings the total amount of Dislocated Worker Grant funding awarded in West Virginia to $17.1 million since 2012.