Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Featured US attorney: Investigation into VA deaths a ‘top priority’
FeaturedNewsWatchState News

US attorney: Investigation into VA deaths a ‘top priority’

Tyler BarkerBy Aug 30, 2019, 16:52 pm

32
0

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – A U.S attorney is confirming that federal authorities are investigating suspicious deaths at a Veterans Affairs hospital in West Virginia, as more federal officials demand answers.

Sen. Joe Manchin and VA Secretary Robert Wilkie have called for an expedited investigation of up to 11 suspicious deaths at the facility in Clarksburg. At least two have been classified as homicides.

U.S. Attorney Bill Powell said in a statement on Friday that the “ongoing and comprehensive federal criminal investigation” into the deaths of some patients at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center began as soon as potential criminal activity was discovered and is a top priority.

Powell said he understands the call for a speedy resolution. He declined to comment further to protect the integrity of the investigation.

Previous PostWVU Tech Hosts College Colors Day
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X