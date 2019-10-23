US Air Force Heritage Band Of America Stops In Beckley As Part Of Tour

BECKLEY, W. Va. (WOAY)- The United States Air Force Heritage Band of America stopped in Beckley last night as a part of their tour.

The Heritage Brass Ensemble is one of the Air Force Bands that goes on tour all the way from Maine down to South Carolina. Last night, they performed at Woodrow Wilson High School that moved the audience to tears.

“To see how much of an impact we have on these Veterans and their families is really something special,” says 2nd Lieutenant David Regner.

To find out more information about the band, you can check them out on Facebook or online.

Watch the full story below.