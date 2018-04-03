Upper Big Branch Coal Mine Memorial Service

The city of Beckley will be holding a memorial service on Thursday.

The service will honor the 29 men who lost their lives at the Upper Big Branch Coal Mine due to an

explosion on April 5, 2010.

The service will be held outside of the Beckley Courthouse and Delegate Bates says it will be a

brief but appropriate service.

“The Beckley Fire Department will bring their Color Guard and the ceremonial bell. We will have a moment of silence totaling 1:29, the bell will be tolled 29 times, the names will be read of the men whose lives were ended, and we will finish in prayer so it will be a brief but appropriate service to recognize the tragedy that occurred many years ago that is still very painful for so many people in our

community” said Delegate Mick Bates.

The memorial service will begin at 3:00 pm on Thursday.

