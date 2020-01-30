UPDATE: Wyoming County BOE votes to let rivals continue to play, but focuses on safety

UPDATE: WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Wyoming County Board of Education has voted on a measure that impacts the future of sports between Wyoming East and Westside High School.

The Board of Education held a special meeting to discuss the future of sports between two high schools over recent problems. The board had three options, first, not allow the two high schools to play against each other, second, play at the Raleigh County Convention Center, or third, keep laying as is, but with a new commitment on safety and what is best for the children.

The board decided on option three.

Some of the new steps they will take through portion three are potential of zero tolerance for troublemakers, greater efforts to combat overcrowding. If the gym is at capacity, possibly live stream so fans can watch in cafeteria



UPDATE: WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Wyoming County Board of Education has changed the location of a special meeting regarding future sports between Wyoming East and Westside High School.

The meeting will take place at Pineville Middle School at 6 pm on Wednesday, January 29, 2020.

Wyoming County Prosecuting Attorney Micheal Cochrane tells WOAY that the meeting is not about the possible hate crime, but more about problems that occurred at the game.



WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Wyoming County Board of Education will hold a special meeting this week regarding the future of sports between Wyoming East and Westside High School.

According to the Board of Education, the meeting will take place on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at 6 pm at the Wyoming County Career and Technical Center Conference Room in Pineville.

