UPDATE: Wyoming County BOE changes special meeting regarding future sports between two high schools

UPDATE: WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Wyoming County Board of Education has changed the location of a special meeting regarding future sports between Wyoming East and Westside High School.

The meeting will take place at Pineville Middle School at 6 pm on Wednesday, January 29, 2020.

Wyoming County Prosecuting Attorney Micheal Cochrane tells WOAY that the meeting is not about the possible hate crime, but more about problems that occurred at the game.

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Wyoming County Board of Education will hold a special meeting this week regarding the future of sports between Wyoming East and Westside High School.

According to the Board of Education, the meeting will take place on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at 6 pm at the Wyoming County Career and Technical Center Conference Room in Pineville.

