UPDATE: WV Senate passes bill making Daylight Saving Time year-round

UPDATE: CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Senate has passed a bill that would make Daylight Saving Time the official time in West Virginia.

The Senate voted 32 to 2. The bill now goes to the House of Delegates.

The federal government prohibits states from observing daylight saving time year-round. If the federal government allows states to amend the change, the West Virginia legislature would move to change the time.

——————-

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Senate is moving forward on a bill that would make Daylight Saving Time the official time in West Virginia.

Senate Bill 106 would eliminate standard time in the state of West Virginia.

The Senate will hear the bill for a second reading today. If passed, it would then move to the House of Delegates; then, the Governor would have to sign it.

