UPDATE: WV Senate passes bill making Daylight Saving Time year around

UPDATE: CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Senate has passed a bill that would make Daylight Saving Time the official time in West Virginia.

The Senate voted 32 to 2. The bill now goes to the House of Delegates.

If passed, once we move our clocks forward one hour in March, we would not move them back in the fall.

