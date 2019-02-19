UPDATE: WV House of Delegates Vote To Kill Education Reform Bill, Senate President Says Just A Delay

UPDATE: Senate President Mitch Carmichael says the House Of Delegates actions on Education Reform Bill “is a delay, not a defeat.”

“Today’s action by the House of Delegates on comprehensive education reform is a delay, not a defeat. There is a vital need to reform West Virginia’s education system, and I do not believe that any true transformation comes through pay raise alone. Our families deserve competition, choice, and flexibility. The 18 members of the Senate who relentlessly pursued giving families that option will not stop working toward that goal. Thousands of families across the state had their fundamental right to educational freedom usurped by the will of those who cling so desperately to the status quo and the empty promises by those who pressure them to defend it. I am disappointed, but let me be clear: I am not defeated. In the Senate, “tired of being 50th” isn’t just a clever slogan. It’s a call for action, and we will act.”

A press conference from teacher unions will be held today at 5 pm to decide what their next plan of action will be.

CHARLESTON, WV (WCHS/WVAH) The West Virginia House of Delegates voted Tuesday to kill a controversial education reform bill that has led to a statewide strike by school employees.

The motion passed 53-45.

Delegates also voted to reject a motion to postpone the bill until 4 p.m. for consideration with 53 voting against it and 45 voting for it.

The West Virginia Senate passed the measure Monday by an 18-16 vote.

During the discussion in the House on Tuesday, an emotional Del. Rodney Miller, D-Boone, had House members pause to hear chanting school employees outside the House chambers, who were saying, “Kill the bill.”

“These are the people of West Virginia outside the chamber, making their voices heard,” Miller said.

Del. Marshall Wilson, R-Berkeley, had a different view and urged rejection of the motion to indefinitely postpone the bill.

“I hear the voices of the people of West Virginia – a few, a few who have the interest to protect the status quo,” Wilson said.

More details will be provided on this developing story as it becomes available.