UPDATE: Man Who Struck VDOT Worker In Bluefield Was Sentenced Today

UPDATE: (3/20/2019 at 4:30 pm) BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – A man who struck a VDOT worker last year in Bluefield was sentenced today.

Mark Musselman was sentenced to serve six months in jail and pay a 1,000 dollar fine. Musselman was driving a vehicle when he veered off the road and struck Justin Dawson who was assisting a disabled motorist on I-77. Dawson was flown to CAMC trauma and had to have both legs amputated.

———————————–

UPDATE: (10/21/2018 at 9:00 am) BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – A VDOT worker struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning has been identified.

Justin Dawson was assisting a disabled motorist on I-77 when a vehicle veered off the road and struck him.

The impact instantly severed his left leg below the knee and his right foot. He was flown to CAMC trauma for immediate surgery. He will have another surgery in a couple of days to amputate more of both legs.

There is a go fund me page set up for those that would like to help with medical expenses: https://www.gofundme.com/justin-dawson

Charges on pending on the driver, Mark Musselman.

———————————–

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – A VDOT worker was struck Tuesday morning at the East River Mountain Tunnel in Bluefield, West Virginia.

According to Trooper Filer with West Virginia State Police, a VDOT worker was helping a stranded motorist on the shoulder, when a vehicle was traveling northbound, struck him and a VDOT truck. The driver of the vehicle has been identified as Mark Musselman. The worker was transported to Charleston Area Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Charges against Musselman are pending.

Stay with WOAY NewsWatch for further updates on this developing story.