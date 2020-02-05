UPDATE: Woodrow Wilson student pleads not guilty for leaving threatening note

UPDATE: (February 5, 2020, at 9:30 am) – An 18-year-old Woodrow Wilson student has pleaded not guilty for leaving a note that said a shooting would take place.

Madison Ewing appeared in front of Judge Poling this morning for an arraignment after a grand jury indicted her for making terroristic threats.

Ewing has a is to appear in court on February 18th, at 9 am.

——————–

UPDATE: (January 23, 2020) – A grand jury has indicted an 18-year-old Woodrow Wilson student for making terroristic threats.

She is scheduled to appear in front of Judge Poling on Wednesday, February 5th at 9 am.

——————–

BECKLEY, W.Va (WOAY) – On Tuesday, Beckley Police were made aware of a shooting threat note found in Woodrow Wilson High School. On Wednesday, police had gathered enough information to arrest 18-year-old Madison Ewing.

“A student in the class found a note in their class and immediately turned it into their teacher. The teacher contacted the school resource officer who is stationed in that school, you know, every day of the week,” Lt. David Allard said. “He began the investigation at that point. He was pretty quickly able to determine the suspect who had left the note.”

According to Lt. Allard, it was the resource officer and the teacher in the classroom where the note was found who were able to help put the pieces together that lead them to Ewing. Ewing was charged with making terroristic threats and was arraigned on Wednesday.

Because of the threat, Beckley Police took all precautions putting six extra officers at the school early Wednesday morning. Allard says they never thought the threat would ever amount to anything serious but wanted the cornered parents and students to feel safe.

“Some people might blow it off and say, ‘Oh, it’s fake news. It’s Facebook. Oh, nothing’s going to happen.’ Hopefully nothing does happen, but still at the same time, it has happened,” Elaina Hurley, a concerned parent, said.

This had both Hurley and her son, Michael Spain, feeling uneasy. Spain, a 9th grader at Woodrow says he wants the school to have more of an open dialogue about these incidents.

“I think we should talk more about this stuff because it’s the world we live in now. It’s sad. It really is,” Spain said.

Although an arrest has been made, the investigation will continue.

“I mean, she’s admitted to doing it but as to the motive, it’s something we really can’t go into at this point,” Lt. Allard said. “We’re still investigating. I mean, the note obviously referenced multiple people being involved so we’re trying to track that down to see if that is, in fact, true.”

Raleigh County Schools issued the following statement regarding the matter:

“We are aware of the threat involving Woodrow Wilson High School. Raleigh County Schools takes all threats seriously and has worked hand in hand with the Beckley Police Department on this matter. We took appropriate measures to ensure the safety of our students and staff. Additional law enforcement and security were on hand today at Woodrow Wilson. This incident has been investigated, the perpetrator who wrote the note has been identified, the school has taken appropriate action, and law enforcement has taken the suspect into custody.”

——————–

UPDATE: 18-year-old Madison Ewing has been arrested and charged with making terroristic threats.

——————–

UPDATE: One student is in custody after a note was found saying that a shooting would take place at Woodrow Wilson High School.

Chief of Detectives David Allard tells WOAY that one student at Woodrow Wilson is in custody. More interviews are being conducted and more arrests could be made.

Stay with WOAY for more information on this developing story.

——————–

UPDATE: Officials respond to a threatening note about a school shooting planned at Woodrow Wilson High School.

Superintendent David Price tells WOAY that the threat is being taken seriously and they are working with law enforcement.

Woodrow Wilson High School will have classes tomorrow.

——————–

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A school shooting threat is circulating across one high school in Raleigh County.

A Snapchat message was passed around to students at Woodrow Wilson High School that said: “Shooting up WWHS September @ 9 am, There are 7 of us “explicit” all. RIP to U all”

Detective David Allard with the Beckley Police Department released the following statement to WOAY: ”We are aware of the threat and we have been in contact with the school administration, and the Raleigh County Board Of Education. We are taking appropriate measures to ensure the safety of the students and staff. There will be an increased law enforcement presence at the school tomorrow as a precaution. We take these matters extremely serious and this incident will be investigated to the fullest extent possible. Those found responsible will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law and may face both State and Federal Charges. We ask anyone with information about this incident to contact the Beckley Police Department.”

Stay with WOAY Newswatch for further updates on this developing story.