UPDATE: Woman Who Was Killed By A Train Has Been Identified

UPDATE: IAEGER, WV (WOAY) – A woman who was struck and killed by a train in McDowell County has been identified.

On Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in the early morning hours, an unknown female Jane Doe was struck by a Norfolk Southern train in Iaeger, WV. She was pronounced deceased on scene.

On Thursday, May 23, 2019, at around 4 pm, this officer was advised through the State Medical Examiner’s Office regarding the discovered identity of the Jane Doe. She was identified through a fingerprint search of the NCIC database and efforts are being made to locate and notify her next of kin.

The stated identity of the female will not be released until proper notifications have been made.

————————-

IAEGER, WV (WOAY) – One person is dead after being struck by a train in McDowell County.

On Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at approximately 3:30 am, a Northfork Southern engine unit was traveling westbound on the railway in Iaeger, McDowell County when it encountered a person walking on the railroad tracks. The rail unit was unable to stop and struck the person who was later pronounced deceased on scene.

The person was determined to be a white female possibly 30 to 40 years of age with long brown in color hair, approximately 5’6″ tall, and approximately 125 lb. The female, listed currently as Jane Doe, was wearing blue jeans and a black long sleeve “AERO” hoodie with white and light blue colored stripes on the sleeves. The West Virginia State Police is requesting assistance into identifying the person and information should be held a confidential pending notification to the next of kin. Any information should be relayed to the Welch Detachment at (304) 436-2101.

Stay with WOAY News for further updates on this developing story.