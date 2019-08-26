UPDATE: Woman wanted for child neglect charges has been arrested

UPDATE: August 26, 2019 at 4:00 pm: TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA (WOAY) – A woman wanted by Tazewell County deputies has turned herself in.

TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA (WOAY) – The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating a woman who is facing child abuse and neglect charges.

Deputies say Tami Faith Compton, a 41-year-old female, is currently facing child abuse and neglect charges in Tazewell County following an investigation involving her 14-year-old autistic son being abandoned in a residence in the Thompson Valley area. The juvenile was found alone for a suspected minimum of 5 days without any supervision and a minimal amount of food.

Investigating officers also reported the residence where the child was staying was contaminated with large amounts of dog feces. Ms. Compton, also known by the name Tami Faith Sanchez, is believed to be in the Princeton Area of Mercer County, West Virginia.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Tami Faith Compton (Sanchez), please call us at 276-988-0645 or 276-988-0704. You may also dial 911 or call your local law enforcement. All callers will be treated as anonymous and all tips treated as confidential.