UPDATE: Woman Sentenced For Dumping Body In Crab Orchard

Updated Story – April 18, 2019:

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A woman is sentenced to prison for concealing a human body.

Ashley Treadway was sentenced to 1-5 years for concealment of a human body and 1-5 years for felony conspiracy. Both charges will run together so she faces 2-10 years total in prison. Treadway asked the Judge for probation but that was denied.

Treadway’s sentencing occurred in Judge Burnsides courtroom.

————————

Original Story – May 19, 2017:

RALEIGH CO., WV (WOAY-TV) – Raleigh County Sheriff’s investigators charged three people with hiding and then dumping the body of Jason McNeely in Crab Orchard earlier this month.

Investigators say Rayburn Buchanan Jr. and Ashley Treadway hid McNeely’s body in their house for a period of time. They say McNeeley overdosed. Then they dumped him.

Deputies also say Michael Justice II assisted Buchanan and Treadway.

Treadway was arrested Thursday and is in the Southern Regional Jail under a $100,000 bond as is Justice.

Buchanan is on the run, and the Sheriff’s office needs your help tracking him down if you have any information call the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office or CrimeStoppers.