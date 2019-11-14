Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
UPDATE: Woman found dead in Oak Hill home has been identified

Tyler BarkerBy Nov 14, 2019, 14:38 pm

UPDATE: OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Oak Hill Police have released the identity of the woman found dead in a home on Tuesday, November 12, 2019.

Trinity Anne McCallister, 35, from Oak Hill, was found at 106 Wildwood Place in Oak Hill.  On Monday a missing person report was filed and she was found one day later.

The cause of death has not been released at this time.  The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Oak Hill Police at 304-465-0596.

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Oak Hill Police need your help locating a missing woman.

The Oak Hill Police Department needs the public’s help to locate a missing person, Trinity Anne McCallister, 36.

McCallister was seen in the area of Wildwood Place, near Collinwood acres in Oak Hill last Thursday.

She is 5 feet, 5 inches tall with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone who has seen McCallister or knows her whereabouts is asked to call Oak Hill Police Department.

