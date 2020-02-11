UPDATE: Woman arrested in stabbing incident in Beckley

UPDATE: BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A woman has been arrested in connection to a stabbing incident that took place in Beckley on Monday.

On February 10, 2020, at approximately 1:30 a.m., the Beckley Police Department responded to a stabbing that had just occurred at 115 Clyde Street. Once on-scene, officers located a 38-year old male victim with a single stab wound to his back. The male was transported to a local hospital for treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

On February 11, 2020, at 1:30 p.m., Angelina D. England, 37 of Beckley was arrested at the Beckley Police Department and charged with one count of Malicious Wounding. England was arraigned and remanded to the Southern Regional Jail on a $35,000.00 Bond.

Detective Cpl. Joseph Stewart led the investigation.

—————————–

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley Police Department is investigating a stabbing incident that took place early this morning.

Detective David Allard tells WOAY that one male, 38, was transported to a local hospital. Police are still working to identify a female suspect.

The incident happened at the 100 block of Clyde Steet at around 1:30 am.

Stay with WOAY News for further updates on this developing story.