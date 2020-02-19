UPDATE: Wanted man arrested in Oak Hill

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – A man wanted by Fayette County Deputies was arrested this morning.

Oak Hill Police arrested Harley Allen Pennington, 29, of Scarbro earlier this morning. Pennington was charged with five counts of the breaking of an auto vehicle and five counts of petit larceny.

The arrest stems from an early morning 911 call of an individual being seen getting into a vehicle in the south hills part of town.

Officers responded, and with the help of citizens in the area, they were able to locate the suspect. The suspect was found to be in possession of the stolen property from previous theft from automobiles.

Chief Whisman says, “We would like to thank the citizens for being vigilant and reporting what they knew to be suspicious activity.”

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) -The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is currently searching for a subject with multiple active warrants.

Harley Allen Pennington, 29 of Scarbro has numerous active warrants in various jurisdictions. He may be in the Scarbro, Oak Hill, Hilltop or Glen Jean areas. If you have information as to Pennington’s whereabouts, please contact the Sheriff’s Department as listed below.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

Fayette County Sheriff’s Department disclaimer: All defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. A criminal complaint is nothing more than a document that merely alleges a criminal charge.