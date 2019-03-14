Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
UPDATE: Victims Name Released In Fatal Accident That Occurred In Bradley

Yazmin RodriguezBy Mar 14, 2019, 14:30 pm

UPDATE: (March 14, 2019, at 3:00 PM) – RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Name released after a deadly accident in Bradley occurred on Tuesday, March 12, 2019.

On March 12, 2019, at around 5:42 am, a motor vehicle collision occurred on US Route 19, Corridor L in Bradley.  A gold Pontiac Sunfire driver by Mr. Derrick McMillion, 28, of Bradley struck the driver side rear of a parked tractor-trailer.  The truck involved is owned by J Sanders Trucking.  The driver of the tractor-trailer had stopped on the shoulder of Route 10 and was stationary. The Pontiac Sunfire crossed the white fog line striking the rear end of the trailer.  The collision caused the Sunfire to veer off to the left and into the median strip.  McMillion was transported to Raleigh General Hospital where he succumbed to the injuries sustained in the crash.

McMillion was not wearing a seat belt. The cause of the accident is under investigation by Lieutenant Redden and Corporal Adkins.

ORIGINAL POST (March 12, 2019, AT 6:45 AM) – RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- There has been an accident reported this morning in Bradley.

Dispatch received the call at 5:43 a.m. of a semi truck and single vehicle car accident. The accident occurred at the exit at Crossroads Mall causing heavy delays. One person has been transported to the hospital with injuries.

Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, Bradley Prosperity Fire Department, and Jan Care Ambulance were dispatched to the scene.

Yazmin Rodriguez

Yazmin Rodriguez is currently the morning and noon anchor for WOAY. She was born in Newark, New Jersey then later headed down to the Jersey shore where she received her bachelor's degree in television and radio from Monmouth University. At Monmouth, she was actively involved in the student-run television studio, HawkTv. There she anchored, reported, produced and directed. After graduation, she headed to Sacred Heart University in Connecticut where she received her masters in broadcast journalism and digital media while interning at a radio station. Yazmin has always had an admiration for storytelling and idolized news anchors growing up especially WABC anchor Sade Baderinwa. She always had a love of public speaking and writing and knew journalism was the right career for her the moment she stepped into her college television station. She’s beyond thankful WOAY gave her this opportunity to live out her dream career. She loves working out, cooking, going on long drives and watching movies, especially A Star is Born.

