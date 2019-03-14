UPDATE: Victims Name Released In Fatal Accident That Occurred In Bradley

UPDATE: (March 14, 2019, at 3:00 PM) – RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Name released after a deadly accident in Bradley occurred on Tuesday, March 12, 2019.

On March 12, 2019, at around 5:42 am, a motor vehicle collision occurred on US Route 19, Corridor L in Bradley. A gold Pontiac Sunfire driver by Mr. Derrick McMillion, 28, of Bradley struck the driver side rear of a parked tractor-trailer. The truck involved is owned by J Sanders Trucking. The driver of the tractor-trailer had stopped on the shoulder of Route 10 and was stationary. The Pontiac Sunfire crossed the white fog line striking the rear end of the trailer. The collision caused the Sunfire to veer off to the left and into the median strip. McMillion was transported to Raleigh General Hospital where he succumbed to the injuries sustained in the crash.

McMillion was not wearing a seat belt. The cause of the accident is under investigation by Lieutenant Redden and Corporal Adkins.

——————————————–

ORIGINAL POST (March 12, 2019, AT 6:45 AM) – RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- There has been an accident reported this morning in Bradley.

Dispatch received the call at 5:43 a.m. of a semi truck and single vehicle car accident. The accident occurred at the exit at Crossroads Mall causing heavy delays. One person has been transported to the hospital with injuries.

Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, Bradley Prosperity Fire Department, and Jan Care Ambulance were dispatched to the scene.