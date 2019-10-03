UPDATE: Victim identified in fatal hit and run in Beckley

UPDATE: (October 3, 2019, at 9:40 am) BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)The identity of a man who was fatally hit by a car in Beckley has been released.

Detective David Allard tells WOAY that the victim is Clint Owen Vernieu, 23, of Beckley.

Police are still looking for the suspect who hit Vernieu and fled. “From some evidence we were able to collect on the scene, we’ve been able to identify that the vehicle most likely is a 2009 to 2011 Ford Edge, so we’re hoping that there was someone driving in the area or someone in the adjacent parking lots that may have witnessed this or maybe someone that knows something about it that would come forward,” Detective Lt. David Allard said.

BECKLEY, W.Va (WOAY) – UPDATE: Beckley Police have released more information about the pedestrian hit by a car in a hit-and-run incident on Robert C. Byrd Dr. The pedestrian has been identified as a 23-year-old white male. Police will not release the name until all family members have been identified.

Beckley Police believe they now know the roundabout make and model of the car involved in an incident where a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run.

On Sunday night, around 8:30 p.m. Beckley Police received a call about a pedestrian being struck by a car in front of Calacino’s Pizza on Robert C. Byrd Drive.

When the police arrived they were told the driver had fled the scene, and the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity is not being released at this time.

If you know any information regarding this incident call the Beckley Police Department at (304) 256-1720 or visit www.crimestopperswv.com.