UPDATE: Two transported to hospital after accident in Fayette County

UPDATE: Two people were transported to the hospital after an accident on Route 19 in Glen Jean. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

The wreck has been cleaned up and traffic is running smoothly.

———-

GLEN JEAN, WV (WOAY) – An accident has occurred at the intersection of Glen Jean in Fayette County.

Shortly before 1:30 pm, a car crash involving two cars occurred at the intersection in Glen Jean on Route 19. EMS is on scene. Expect delays until the crash is cleaned up.

What caused the accident and the extent of any injuries are unknown, but stay with WOAY News for further updates on this developing story.