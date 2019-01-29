UPDATE: Two Teenagers Who Went Missing From Tazewell County Found Safe

UPDATE: TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA (WOAY) – Two teenagers who went missing from Tazewell County have been found safe.

According to Cheif Deputy Major Harold Heatley, the boys were found safe in the Bluewell area of Mercer County.

—————————–

UPDATE: TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA (WOAY) – Two teenagers are still missing from Tazewell County and police need any help you may have to locate them.

Ricky Harrison and Dakota Crouse were last seen on Tuesday, January 22, 2019. Both boys had planned to do some off-roading near the Virginia/West Virginia State line. Another possible sighting of Ricky Harrison could have been at Princeton Walmart.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of these two teens you are asked to contact police.

—————————–

TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA (WOAY) – Two teenagers are missing from Tazewell County, Virginia.

Ricky Harrison and Dakota Crouse are missing from Tazewell County, they have been missing for 24 hours and are believed to be together.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office at (276)988-0645/0704 and leave a message for Sgt. Crigger or you can send a Private Message on the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page, you can remain anonymous.