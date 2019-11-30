UPDATE: Two shot dead in Greenbrier County over a hunting lease dispute

UPDATE: WILLIAMSBURG, WV (WOAY) – Two people are dead after a shooting took place over a hunting dispute.

According to West Virginia State Police, on Friday, November 29, 2019, at around 4:30pm, a shooting incident took place on Coleman Road in Williamsburg, WV, near the Greenbrier/Nicholas County line.

The investigation found that Jeremiah Thomas, 33 and Jennifer Thomas, 34, had allegedly gotten into an argument over a hunting lease with Randy Barnhart and Terri Storer, 45. During the argument, Jeremiah Thomas and Jennifer Thomas were fatally wounded.

Based on the information provided to Greenbrier County Prosecutor, Pat Via, no arrest have been made at this time.

This case is being further investigated by the West Virginia State Police Rainelle Detachment and charges are expected in the near future.

The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department, Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department, and State Police responded.

Stay with WOAY News for further updates on this developing story.

