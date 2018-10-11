BREAKING NEWS
Search
Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Featured UPDATE: Two Dead After Tractor-Trailer Accident In Mercer County
FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch

UPDATE: Two Dead After Tractor-Trailer Accident In Mercer County

Daniella HankeyBy Oct 11, 2018, 11:24 am

82
0

UPDATE: MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Two are dead after a tractor-trailer accident in Mercer County.

On Thursday, October 11, 2018, at around 10:41 am, an SDR Trucking Inc. tractor-trailer was traveling north on I77, in the Camp Creek area of Mercer County. This driver lost control of the vehicle, crossed the median, entered the southbound lanes and collided with a vehicle traveling southbound.

This vehicle was occupied three times. Two were medically transported to Raleigh General Hospital, one listed in critical condition and the other a fatality.

The third subject was medically transported to Princeton Community Hospital, being a fatality. The operator of the tractor trailer was not injured.

All southbound traffic was stopped due to this crash but has since been reopened to one lane.

Corporal C.R. Maynard is the lead investigator into this matter. This investigation is pending and no criminal charges have been filed at this point.

________________________

UPDATE: MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – One person is dead after a tractor-trailer accident that happened in Mercer County earlier today.

The identity of the victim has not been released yet.

________________________

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A tractor-trailer went over a guardrail Thursday morning on I-77 Southbound near Camp Creek in Mercer County.

Officials with Mercer County dispatch told Newswatch that the call came in at 10:37 a.m. Thursday morning.

Crews are currently still on the scene, but no injuries have been reported.

West Virginia State Police, Ghent Fire Department, Princeton, and Bluefield Rescue Squad, Bluestone Fire and East River Fire all responded to the scene.

Drivers should expect delays.

Previous PostABB Manufacturing Plant Closing In Lewisburg
Daniella Hankey

Good Morning West Virginia! Daniella Hankey is the Morning and Noon newscast Anchor. Daniella joined Newswatch as a Multi-Media journalist and quickly moved her way up to an Anchor. Before landing in the beautiful Mountain State, Daniella called her home Orlando, Florida. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to further her career. During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. When Daniella is not working, you can find her exploring West Virginia especially the Greenbrier and engaging with community members. As a morning anchor, Daniella loves putting a smile on viewers faces in the morning and informing them of community events. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at dhankey@woay.com. You can also follow Daniella on Facebook at DaniellaHankeyTV.

Advertisement

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Got News?

News Archives

Community Calendar

october

03oct6:00 PMWWHS Homecoming Parade

05oct6:30 PM10:30 PMFright Nights

06octAll Day07Pumpkin Harvest Festival

06oct8:00 AM1:00 PMLewisburg Farmers Market fall and harvest season

X