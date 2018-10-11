UPDATE: Two Dead After Tractor-Trailer Accident In Mercer County

UPDATE: MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Two are dead after a tractor-trailer accident in Mercer County.

On Thursday, October 11, 2018, at around 10:41 am, an SDR Trucking Inc. tractor-trailer was traveling north on I77, in the Camp Creek area of Mercer County. This driver lost control of the vehicle, crossed the median, entered the southbound lanes and collided with a vehicle traveling southbound.

This vehicle was occupied three times. Two were medically transported to Raleigh General Hospital, one listed in critical condition and the other a fatality.

The third subject was medically transported to Princeton Community Hospital, being a fatality. The operator of the tractor trailer was not injured.

All southbound traffic was stopped due to this crash but has since been reopened to one lane.

Corporal C.R. Maynard is the lead investigator into this matter. This investigation is pending and no criminal charges have been filed at this point.

________________________

UPDATE: MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – One person is dead after a tractor-trailer accident that happened in Mercer County earlier today.

The identity of the victim has not been released yet.

________________________

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A tractor-trailer went over a guardrail Thursday morning on I-77 Southbound near Camp Creek in Mercer County.

Officials with Mercer County dispatch told Newswatch that the call came in at 10:37 a.m. Thursday morning.

Crews are currently still on the scene, but no injuries have been reported.

West Virginia State Police, Ghent Fire Department, Princeton, and Bluefield Rescue Squad, Bluestone Fire and East River Fire all responded to the scene.

Drivers should expect delays.