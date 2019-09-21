Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Featured UPDATE: Two arrested for murdering Raleigh County 20-year-old
FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch

UPDATE: Two arrested for murdering Raleigh County 20-year-old

Tyler BarkerBy Sep 21, 2019, 07:50 am

1610
0

UPDATE: WHITBY, WV (WOAY) – Two people have been arrested and charged with the murder of 20-year-old Roy Lee Barnes III.

On September 21st, 2019, Detectives with the Raleigh County Sheriffs Office arrested Franklin Wayne Yancey, 24 of Glen Morgan and William Garretson, 54 also of Glen Morgan for the murder of Roy Lee Barnes III.

They were both lodged at the Southern Regional pending arraignment.

———————

UPDAT: WHITBY, WV (WOAY) – A body that was found in a wooded area of Raleigh County earlier this week has been identified.

Deputies have confirmed that the body found was identified as 20-year-old Roy Lee Barnes III.  He died from a gunshot wound.

Deputies are still actively investigating and we will continue to update you on this developing story.

—————–

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A body has been found in a wooded area of Raleigh County.

According to Sheriff Van meter, the body was found Tuesday evening in a wooded area of Whitby.

The investigation is active and no other information can be released at this time.

We will continue to update you on this story when more details are available.

Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Visit Lewis Nissan in Beckley!

- Click Here To Visit Lewis Nissan -

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X