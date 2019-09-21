UPDATE: Two arrested for murdering Raleigh County 20-year-old

UPDATE: WHITBY, WV (WOAY) – Two people have been arrested and charged with the murder of 20-year-old Roy Lee Barnes III.

On September 21st, 2019, Detectives with the Raleigh County Sheriffs Office arrested Franklin Wayne Yancey, 24 of Glen Morgan and William Garretson, 54 also of Glen Morgan for the murder of Roy Lee Barnes III.

They were both lodged at the Southern Regional pending arraignment.

———————

UPDAT: WHITBY, WV (WOAY) – A body that was found in a wooded area of Raleigh County earlier this week has been identified.

Deputies have confirmed that the body found was identified as 20-year-old Roy Lee Barnes III. He died from a gunshot wound.

Deputies are still actively investigating and we will continue to update you on this developing story.

—————–

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A body has been found in a wooded area of Raleigh County.

According to Sheriff Van meter, the body was found Tuesday evening in a wooded area of Whitby.

The investigation is active and no other information can be released at this time.

We will continue to update you on this story when more details are available.