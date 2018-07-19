UPDATE: Two Arrested After Breaking Into Ollie’s

UPDATE: ( 7/19/2018) – Two people have been arrested after breaking into Ollie’s in Beckley and stealing.

Trevor Agnor, 18, of Beckley and Brynden Shaw, 18, of Beckley were arrested on Wednesday, July 19, 2018 for breaking into Ollie’s and stealing items.

Both defendants admitted that they did break into Ollie’s and stole a 55″ tv, two MP3 players, and three portable battery charges.

Agnor’s father contacted police and advised that his son was involved and he was going to make his son do the right thing and turn himself in.

A juvenile was also involved and police are obtaining petitions against that person.

Agnor and Shaw are both charged with Breaking and Entering and Conspiracy and being held in the Southern Regional Jail on a 15,000 dollar bond.

——

ORIGINAL STORY (6/27/2018) – BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley Police Department is currently investigating a burglary that occurred at Ollie’s on 6/27/2017 @ 5:50 am.

A 55 inch Philips television and several other items were taken.

If anyone can identify the suspects pictured please contact Cpl. Ryan Cuevas at the Beckley Police Department at 304-256-1720 or West Virginia Crime Stoppers at 304-255-STOP

As always in the case of criminal matters, all subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.