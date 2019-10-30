BREAKING NEWS
UPDATE: Trial set for W.Va. senator charged with prostitution

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 30, 2019, 15:37 pm

UPDATE: October 30, 2019, at 4 p.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – A West Virginia senator charged with soliciting a prostitute is going to trial.

A Marshall County court clerk says a judge on Wednesday set a Dec. 13 jury trial date for Sen. Mike Maroney.

The Republican lawmaker has pleaded not guilty. He turned himself in in August and was released on a $4,500 bond.

A criminal complaint says Maroney exchanged text messages to discuss prices and set up meetings with a woman who has admitted to being a prostitute. He also sent her a picture of himself so she would agree to meet him.

His attorney did not immediately return a message left at his office.

The 51-year-old Maroney is the chairman of the state Senate Health and Human Resources Committee.

—————–

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – West Virginia state Sen. Mike Maroney has been charged with soliciting a prostitute.

A Marshall County court clerk says the Republican lawmaker turned himself in and was arraigned Wednesday morning on three misdemeanor charges. He has pleaded not guilty and paid a $4,500 bond.

A criminal complaint says Maroney exchanged text messages to discuss prices and set up meetings with a woman who has admitted to being a prostitute. He also sent her a picture of himself.

Police have been investigating the woman and say two people have already pleaded guilty to soliciting her for sex.

Maroney’s lawyer, Paul Harris, didn’t immediately return a message left at his office.

The 51-year-old Maroney is the chairman of the Senate committee on health and human resources.

Tyler Barker

