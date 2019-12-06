UPDATE: Tim Berry changes his mind, will run for re-election for Beckley City Council

UPDATE: (12/6/2019) – BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Councilman at large, Tim Berry, is not finished with city politics just yet.

Berry has decided to run for re-election for councilman at large in 2020.

Berry had announced in August that he would not seek re-election when his term expires June 30, 2020.

At the time he explained he was unsure.

In August, I decided well, maybe, it’s time for me to step aside, of course, we went public with it. The morning after we went public, my phone, between texts, calls, and emails friends and supporters here in Beckley, they asked me to run again and stay,” says Berry.

After announcing, Berry asked local media and on Facebook friends and voters to reconsider him.

————————

Original Story: (8/6/2019)

BECKLEY, W.Va (WOAY) – After serving over 40 years for the City of Beckley in various capacities, Councilman At-Large Tim Berry is not seeking re-election.

Berry first ran for office in 1995 after retiring from the city’s police department in ‘93. He served three terms for Ward 4 and then ran for councilman at-large in 2011. According to Berry, he is retiring because he feels it is time for someone else to come in with new ideas. However, he said to the people of Beckley, he will always be a phone call away.

“Even after I retire, people will still be able to call me and I will help them. If I need to direct them in the way to resolve their issues or what, I will always be here for my people,” Berry said.

Berry’s term will finish at the end of June in 2020, but he will continue working as an agent for his real estate company.