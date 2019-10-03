UPDATE: Three volunteer firefighters in Raleigh County arrested for arson

UPDATE: RHODELL, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office announces today the arrest of three people affiliated with a Raleigh County volunteer fire department on various charges related to a recent arson.

Dennis Wade Wilson, 18, of Josephine, Matthew Allen Meadows, 39, of Rhodell, and Alexia Brieane Shrewsbury, 19, of Rhodell were arrested by WVSFMO investigators and charged with first-degree arson and conspiracy. Two juvenile petitions were also filed. The charges are related to a structure fire on July 26, 2019, at 6114 Tams Highway in Rhodell.

All three adults were arrested on Oct. 2 and brought before a Raleigh County magistrate.

The arrests resulted from an intensive investigation into multiple fires spanning several months. The investigation remains ongoing. The investigation and arrests were made by ASFM J. D. England.

—————-

RHODELL, WV (WOAY) – A man is in jail after allegedly burning down a house in Raleigh County.

According to the State Fire Marshal, an investigation was requested for a home on Coal City Road in Rhodell on August 26, 2019. Interviews with Dennis Wilson and others from the Rhodell Volunteer Fire Department, the officer learned that Mr. Wilson, an adult female driver, and two juveniles set fire to a structure located at 6114 Tams Highway in Rhodell that occurred a couple of weeks prior.

It was later learned that Wilson, the female driver, and two juveniles left the females house on Riffe’s Branch in Rhodell, went to the juvenile’s home in Amigo, got gasoline, and put it in a water bottle. They drove to the home on Tams Highway in Rhodell, where Mr. Wilson got out of the car with the older juvenile.

The older juvenile watched the area while Mr. Wilson went into the home and poured gasoline onto a mattress, and set it on fire. All of them left and returned to the female’s home. The brother to the older juvenile called 911 and reported the fire.

Wilson is charged with first-degree arson and conspiracy, he is being held in SRJ under a 50,000 dollar bond.