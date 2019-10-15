UPDATE: Three people now facing murder charges out of McDowell County

UPDATE: October 15, 2019, at 11:20 am

WELCH, WV (WOAY) – Two more people have been charged with first-degree murder in McDowell County.

State Police say, Larry McClure, Amanda Naylor McClure, and Anna Choudhary murdered John McGuire. All three knowingly and willfully concealed the remains of Mr. McGuire in a shallow grave at Larry McClure’s home in Skygusty of McDowell County.

According to KSTP-TV, John McGuire was from Minnesota and didn’t have ties to McDowell County. Amanda Michelle Naylor McClure was John McGuire’s girlfriend and her sister is Anna Marie Choudhry. Amanda’s father is Larry McClure who was arrested on an unrelated charge of failure to register as a sex offender.

It is unknown why the four of them were in McDowell County back in February of this year.

According to police, after the murder of McGuire, Larry and his daughter, Amanda, did engage in sexual intercourse at the home.

All three are currently in South Central Regional Jail.

UPDATE: October 8, 2019, at 11:15 am

WELCH, WV (WOAY) – New details have been released in the case of a body found in the Skygusty area of McDowell County.

On Monday, October 7, 2019, Anna Marie Choudhry was charged with the first-degree murder of John Thomas McGuire. According to court documents, Amanda Michelle Naylor McClure and Anna Marie Choudhry planned the murder.

McClure was arrested on an unrelated charge of failing to register as a sex offender. Choudhry is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy, and concealment of a deceased human body. McClure is charged with concealment of a deceased human body.

WELCH, W.Va. (AP) – West Virginia State Police have charged three people after the remains of a Minnesota man were found.

The Bluefield Daily Telegraph reports McDowell County Magistrate Court records show the body found in the Skygusty area was identified as John Thomas McGuire.

Sgt. C.K. McKenzie in Welch says 31-year-old Amanda Michelle Naylor McClure of Chisago City, Minnesota, and 32-year-old Anna Marie Choudhry of Lincoln County were charged with concealment of a deceased human body. McKenzie says a male suspect was arrested on an unrelated charge.

First Sgt. J.K. Cooper says the three suspects are related and that the victim did not have ties to McDowell County.

According to a criminal complaint, McGuire’s death occurred in February. His body was found Sept. 24.

McGuire’s hometown wasn’t immediately known.

