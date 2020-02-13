UPDATE: Three people have been cited following an incident at a basketball game

UPDATE: BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Three people were cited following an incident that happened at a girls basketball game Tuesday night.

State Police tell WOAY that a summons has been issued for: Donte Nabors for Disorderly Conduct and Obstructing and Officer, Steven Damon for Disorderly Conduct and Eugene Nabors for Obstructing.

——————–

UPDATE: BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Five Woodrow Wilson girls basketball players have been suspended at a minimum for two games each, as a result of leaving the bench area on Tuesday.

WVSSAC has confirmed this information to WOAY News.

The Lady Flying Eagles are scheduled to host Hurricane tonight.

——————–

UPDATE: BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Raleigh County Superintendent has released a statement following an altercation that took place between Woodrow Wilson and Greenbrier East girls basketball game.

David Price released this statement to WOAY News “We are aware of the incident that took place at the Woodrow Wilson and Greenbrier East Girls basketball game. We are conducting an investigation to ensure we have all of the facts of the incident. We are disappointed to read the statements that we have read and heard in the media. We will not make any more statements until a thorough investigation of the incident is finished.”

——————–

UPDATE: BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Woodrow Wilson Assistant Coach Eugene Nabors was cited for obstructing an officer after an altercation took place at Greenbrier East during a basketball game.

The West Virginia State Police issued the following statement:

“On Tuesday, February 11, 2020, the West Virginia State Police responded to an incident at Greenbrier East High School, which resulted in Mr. Eugene Nabors of Beckley, West Virginia, being cited for obstructing an officer. This investigation is on-going.”

——————–

UPDATE: CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Gov. Jim Justice has released a statement regarding his choice of words referring to a basketball team as “thugs”.

“My definition of a thug is clear – it means violence, bullying, and disorderly conduct. And we, as West Virginians, should have zero tolerance for this kind of behavior. Anyone that would accuse me of making a racial slur is totally absurd.

“I’m extremely proud that my coaches, my team, and myself were not involved in this incident in any way, shape, form, or fashion and I’m truly saddened that the Woodrow kids had to be subjected to this behavior.

“One of the incidents that I referred to resulted in one of the Woodrow Wilson assistant coaches being cited by the State Police for obstruction of an officer.

“I am certain that the WVSSAC will deal with this in a professional and appropriate manner.”

——————–

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Governor Jim Justice is facing some pushback after the referred to a girls basketball team as “a bunch of thugs”.

On Tuesday night, the Greenbrier East Spartans and Woodrow Wilson Flying Eagles were playing against each other in Fairlea.

During the fourth quarter, an altercation broke out between a fan and the assistant coach of Woodrow Wilson, Gene Nabors.

Woodrow Wilson Head Coach Brian Nabors, Gene’s older brother, removed his team from the floor, and Governor Jim Justice then asked for a forfeit.

Greenbrier East was leading 46-40 when the game was suspended.

Tyler Jackson, a reporter for The Register-Herald, asked Gov. Justice about the altercation and Justice said, “I hate to say it any other way, but honest to God’s truth is the same thing happened over at Woodrow two different times out of the Woodrow players, they’re a bunch of thugs. The whole team left the bench; the coach is in a fight; they walked off the floor; they called the game.”

Brian Nabors’ told Jackson after the game, “We only came here to play basketball.”

For transparency, here’s the entire interview with Justice. Excuse me bumbling over my words, there was a lot going on. pic.twitter.com/2JrH3inLmp — Tyler Jackson (@TjackRH) February 12, 2020

The WVSSAC issued this statement Tuesday night: “After the officials’ report is received, the situation is reviewed, and school officials will be notified.”

Stay with WOAY News for further updates on this developing story.