UPDATE: The Body Of A Missing Oak Hill Teacher Has Been Found

UPDATE: 10/27/2018 – OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Sad news to report, Mark Lilly, the missing Oak Hill Teacher was found Saturday Morning in Raleigh County.

Authorities say, Lilly was found near a Grandview State Park. No foul play is expected.

Lilly’s body will be taken to the medical examiners office.

Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following statement: “I was notified this morning by Sheriff Scott Vanmetter, that the missing person, Mark Lilly has been found in the Grandview area of Raleigh County, says Sheriff Mike Fridley.

Futher details will be released by the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office. I would like to personally thank Sheriff Vanmetter and all of his deputies for assisting with this matter.”

The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department released the following information:

“On 10-27-2018 at approximately 0910AM the body of Mark Andrew Lilly of Fayetteville was located on Grandview Road near Table Rock Road in Raleigh County. Mr. Lilly was reported missing to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office when he did not show up for work on 10-22-2018.

Mr. Lilly was an avid bicyclist and had come to Raleigh County to ride. Mr. Lilly’s vehicle was discovered at the Raleigh County Airport where he parked and left on his bicycle for a ride.

The cause of death is still under investigation however there does not appear to be any foul play and may have been medical related.

The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Park Service, fire department members, Jan Care and citizens who assisted in the search.”

————————————

UPDATE: OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Regarding the missing person, Mark Lilly of Oak Hill, his vehicle has been located at the Raleigh County Memorial Airport. Officers are reviewing security footage of the airport and surrounding areas in an attempt to determine an area to focus search efforts.

Airport footage shows Mr. Lilly removing a bicycle from his vehicle. He is known to be an avid road cyclist, leading officers to narrow searches to common bike routes. The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department is currently scanning the area in vehicles and ATVs.

A family member says a Go Fund Me Page has been set up. “We are offering $2,000 dollar reward for any information or the recovery of our uncle Mark Lilly. We started a GoFundMe for this purpose.” Click here to visit Mark Lilly Go Fund Me Page

————————————

UPDATE: OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Police are still looking for a missing Oak Hill High School teacher and now his co-workers are searching for him, too.

Mark Lilly was last seen Saturday, October 20, 2018, leaving Oak Hill High School in his maroon 2017 Toyota Tacoma. Today, teachers were seen leaving the high school around 2 o’clock and we are told some of them were headed to look for Lilly. Police have checked Lilly’s home and he nor the vehicle was there, but they did find his cell phone, dog, and medication.

“The biggest thing for us is finding that vehicle. If you do find that vehicle, please don’t touch or go into it or anything. Just let us, so we can begin searching it,” said Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley.

Fridley also tells us he doesn’t believe any foul play was involved. Stay with WOAY NewsWatch on this developing story.

————————————

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Authorities are looking for a missing Oak Hill High School teacher.

On Monday, October 22, 2018, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, was notified by the administration of Oak Hill High School, that a teacher failed to report to work. Deputies have checked the residence and neither he or his vehicle was there.

The missing adult is Mark A. Lilly of Fayetteville, 50-year-old white male, 5’8″, 150 lbs., with a mustache and shaved head. He was last seen at Oak Hill High School early Saturday morning on surveillance cameras.

He drives 2017, Toyota Tacoma, maroon in color with a camper top, WV Registration DWK614.

If you have information as to his possible whereabouts, please contact the Fayette County 911 Center at 304-574-3590, or via the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page.