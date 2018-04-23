UPDATE: State Police Trying to Identify Dead Body by Tattoos

SUMMERS COUNTY– State Police in Summers County are investigating after a dead body was found over the weekend.

The body was found on Sunday by campers at the Rocky Bottom Campground in Forest Hill.

Officers tell us the body is that of a man and they are working to identify him by multiple tattoos he has. They say they are getting multiple tips and working leads at this time, but are currently waiting on the medical examiner to confirm an identity and cause of death.

It is currently unknown if foul play was involved. Stick with Newswatch online and on air as this story continues to develop.

