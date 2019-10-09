UPDATE: State police officer involved in Mercer County accident

UPDATE: PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – State police release more details after afternoon crash.

On Wednesday, October 09, 2019 at approximately 1418 hours Cpl. D. R. White was driving south on Thornton Avenue in Princeton in his assigned patrol vehicle.

Donald Brown of Collinsville Virginia was driving north on Thornton Avenue in his tan, 2019 Honda passenger vehicle.

Donald Brown began to turn left onto Radio Lane. Cpl. White observed the tan Honda in his path of travel and steered right in an attempt to avoid the vehicle.

The front of the 2019 Honda made contact with the driver’s side front of Cpl. White’s patrol vehicle. Cpl. White’s patrol vehicle then ran off the western pavement edge of Thornton Avenue before coming to rest in the driveway area of an abandoned residence.

Cpl. White and Donald Brown were both transported to local hospitals by Princeton Rescue. Both drivers are in stable condition and are being treated by hospital staff. This crash is still under investigation.

————

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – An accident involving a state police officer occurred this afternoon.

According to dispatch, a call of a wreck came in at around 2:18 pm, Wednesday afternoon, on Thornton Avenue. A state police vehicle and another car were involved. Officials did tell WOAY that the police officer was being transported to the hospital due to injuries.

Stay with WOAY News for more updates on this developing story.